UCI's James Randerson Is Elected to National Academy of Sciences
Irvine, Calif., May 3, 2017 James Randerson, whose studies on the relationships among humans, the ecosystem and the environment have advanced our understanding of the effects of climate change, has been elected to the prestigious National Academy of Sciences. He is one of 84 new members and 21 foreign associates announced May 2 by the academy .
