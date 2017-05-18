UCI scientists find evolution in butterfly eye dependent on sex
By analyzing both the genes that control color detecting photoreceptors and the structural components of the eye itself, University of California, Irvine evolutionary biologists have discovered male and female butterflies of one particular species have the unique ability to see the world differently from each another because of sex-related evolutionary traits. The study, which appears in the journal Molecular Biology and Evolution , offers new insights into these selective environmental pressures that guide butterfly eye evolution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rising sea levels could mean twice as much floo...
|9 hr
|Climate Science
|1
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|May 14
|Isaac s pang
|54
|California taxi driver detained at immigration ...
|May 11
|Richard
|1
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|May 11
|Frank
|648
|Courts Chinese caregivers sue alleged birth tou...
|May 10
|Ram
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|May 10
|Well Well
|4,846
|Torrance police arrest 10 in crackdown on swap ... (Aug '10)
|May 10
|Jo Deo
|123
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC