UCI scientists find evolution in butterfly eye dependent on sex

By analyzing both the genes that control color detecting photoreceptors and the structural components of the eye itself, University of California, Irvine evolutionary biologists have discovered male and female butterflies of one particular species have the unique ability to see the world differently from each another because of sex-related evolutionary traits. The study, which appears in the journal Molecular Biology and Evolution , offers new insights into these selective environmental pressures that guide butterfly eye evolution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.