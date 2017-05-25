UCI on frontline of Alzheimer's disease
Re: "O.C. doctor helps halt Alzheimer's progression" [News, May 21]: We read with great interest David Whiting's narration of hope for one of our most devastating national health problems, Alzheimer's disease. We are fortunate in Orange County to have among the most advanced, innovative and accessible clinical and research centers targeting this terrible disease.
