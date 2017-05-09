UCI mosquito project receives $2 million from Gates Foundation to fight malaria
UCI professor Anthony James, in his lab on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. James, a vector biologist, will lead a multimillion-dollar effort to cultivate new strains of mosquitoes to fight malaria in Africa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|May 6
|leticalacrn
|13
|Santa Ana chooses interim city manager, names a...
|May 6
|David
|1
|Federal agents raid Santa Ana convenience store...
|May 6
|David
|1
|OC Streetcar Continues Rolling with Federal Fun...
|May 6
|David
|1
|Activists continue fight to free last 10 transg...
|May 6
|David
|1
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|May 3
|Chico
|646
|How tax breaks aim to keep companies growing in...
|Apr 23
|ThomasA
|4
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC