UCI joins alliance to expand opportunities for low-income students
The University of California, Irvine is aligning with 67 of the nation's top colleges and universities to substantially increase the number of talented low- and moderate-income students at America's undergraduate institutions with the highest overall graduation rates. The American Talent Initiative unites diverse public and private institutions in this common goal.
