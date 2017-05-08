UCI establishes Malaria Initiative to fight deadly disease in Africa
University of California, Irvine vector biologist Anthony James will lead a multimillion-dollar effort to cultivate new strains of mosquitoes to fight malaria in Africa. A world leader and pioneer in creating genetically altered mosquitoes, James will direct the UCI Malaria Initiative, which will bring together experts in molecular biology, entomology, public health, community engagement and regulatory control to further develop and one day test these insects in the field.
