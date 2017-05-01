UCI CalTeach and ICS Partner with Google to Train Computer Science Teachers
Irvine, Calif., May 2, 2017 - The University of California, Irvine CalTeach Science and Math Program, the Donald Bren School of Information and Computer Sciences , and Google today announced a partnership to address the shortage of computer science teachers in the country by developing a CS training program for pre-service math and science teachers. The grant from Google to fund this effort is $300,000.
