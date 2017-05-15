UC Irvine's founding Dean Erwin Chemerinsky to become new Dean at Berkeley

Here's a nice reflection on his accomplishments at Irvine from his colleague Rick Hasen. And here's the announcement from Berkeley's Interim Provost: I am very pleased to announce that Erwin Chemerinsky, current and founding Dean of the UC Irvine School of Law, has been appointed to be the next Dean of the UC Berkeley School of Law.

