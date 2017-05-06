UC Irvine considering opening center ...

UC Irvine considering opening center to study marijuana

The Orange County Register says the University of California, Irvine is looking into creation of an interdisciplinary cannabis research institute. He says the institute would research the impact of cannabis on everything from medicine and the environment to business and culture.

