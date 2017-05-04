UC Irvine considering center to study marijuana
A California university is considering creating a special center to study marijuana. The Orange County Register says the University of California, Irvine is looking into creation of an interdisciplinary cannabis research institute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|45 min
|leticalacrn
|13
|Santa Ana chooses interim city manager, names a...
|1 hr
|David
|1
|Federal agents raid Santa Ana convenience store...
|1 hr
|David
|1
|OC Streetcar Continues Rolling with Federal Fun...
|1 hr
|David
|1
|Activists continue fight to free last 10 transg...
|2 hr
|David
|1
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|May 3
|Chico
|646
|How tax breaks aim to keep companies growing in...
|Apr 23
|ThomasA
|4
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC