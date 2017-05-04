UC Irvine considering center to study...

UC Irvine considering center to study marijuana

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: World News Report

A California university is considering creating a special center to study marijuana. The Orange County Register says the University of California, Irvine is looking into creation of an interdisciplinary cannabis research institute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) 45 min leticalacrn 13
News Santa Ana chooses interim city manager, names a... 1 hr David 1
News Federal agents raid Santa Ana convenience store... 1 hr David 1
News OC Streetcar Continues Rolling with Federal Fun... 1 hr David 1
News Activists continue fight to free last 10 transg... 2 hr David 1
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) May 3 Chico 646
News How tax breaks aim to keep companies growing in... Apr 23 ThomasA 4
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Orange County was issued at May 06 at 1:30PM PDT

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Egypt
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,375 • Total comments across all topics: 280,818,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC