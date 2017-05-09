Tustin tidbits

Tustin tidbits

The City Council will hold its first meeting in the newly renovated chamber at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16 at 300 Centennial Way. Closed to the public since January, the 3,200-square-foot room underwent a $465,000 upgrade that includes updated technology, a higher ceiling, improved wheelchair access and energy-efficient lighting.

