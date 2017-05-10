Trump to name Kansasa Kobach to panel probing voter fraud

In this Nov. 20, 2016 file ;photo, Kansas Secretary of State, Kris Kobach is seen in Bedminster, N.J. President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order launching a commission to review alleged voter fraud and voter suppression in the U.S. election system, three White House officials said. Kobach and Vice President Mike Pence will lead the commission, which will look at allegations of improper voting and fraudulent voter registration in states and across the nation.

