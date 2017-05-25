Trial date set for Irvine woman suspected of hitting, killing...
A woman was arraigned Thursday, May 25, on suspicion of killing a pedestrian while driving under the influence of prescription medications with two children in her car. Anna Marie Mcpherson, 45, of Irvine was charged on May 17 with felony counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and two counts of child abuse and endangerment, according to a statement from the Orange County District Attorney's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Irvine Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Thu
|Tellinitlikeitis
|4
|Irvine Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Thu
|Musikologist
|12
|Santa Ana Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Thu
|Animals
|3
|Garden Grove Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Thu
|Ido
|3
|Orange Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|Thu
|Vista
|3
|Families sending their daughters to rehab in dr...
|May 22
|SikofIt
|2
|Man sentenced to 128 years in prison for sexual...
|May 20
|gvpt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC