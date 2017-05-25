Trial date set for Irvine woman suspected of hitting, killing...

A woman was arraigned Thursday, May 25, on suspicion of killing a pedestrian while driving under the influence of prescription medications with two children in her car. Anna Marie Mcpherson, 45, of Irvine was charged on May 17 with felony counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and two counts of child abuse and endangerment, according to a statement from the Orange County District Attorney's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.