TRADE, an open air Irvine food hall, celebrates its grand opening Saturday
Open-air Trade, near John Wayne Airport, at 2222 Michelson Drive is part of Orange County's growing food hall trend. The first wave of Orange County food halls gave us poke with an ocean view in Huntington Beach, gourmet New York-style pizza in downtown Santa Ana and Indian street food in a century-old packing house in Anaheim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|May 6
|leticalacrn
|13
|Santa Ana chooses interim city manager, names a...
|May 6
|David
|1
|Federal agents raid Santa Ana convenience store...
|May 6
|David
|1
|OC Streetcar Continues Rolling with Federal Fun...
|May 6
|David
|1
|Activists continue fight to free last 10 transg...
|May 6
|David
|1
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|May 3
|Chico
|646
|How tax breaks aim to keep companies growing in...
|Apr 23
|ThomasA
|4
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC