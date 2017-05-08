TRADE, an open air Irvine food hall, ...

TRADE, an open air Irvine food hall, celebrates its grand opening Saturday

Open-air Trade, near John Wayne Airport, at 2222 Michelson Drive is part of Orange County's growing food hall trend. The first wave of Orange County food halls gave us poke with an ocean view in Huntington Beach, gourmet New York-style pizza in downtown Santa Ana and Indian street food in a century-old packing house in Anaheim.

