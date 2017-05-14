Three people injured in two-car collision in Irvine early Sunday
Three people were injured in a two-car traffic collision in Irvine early Sunday morning, May 14, according to Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Steve Dohman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|20 hr
|Isaac s pang
|54
|California taxi driver detained at immigration ...
|May 11
|Richard
|1
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|May 11
|Frank
|648
|Courts Chinese caregivers sue alleged birth tou...
|May 10
|Ram
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|May 10
|Well Well
|4,846
|Torrance police arrest 10 in crackdown on swap ... (Aug '10)
|May 10
|Jo Deo
|123
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|May 6
|leticalacrn
|13
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC