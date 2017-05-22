The slave next door: 21st century Cal...

The slave next door: 21st century California still has humans in bondage

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

The current issue of Atlantic magazine carries a fascinating article about a woman kept as a family's slave in the United States for decades. Pulitzer Prize-winning Filipino-American journalist Alex Tizon, who died just weeks before the article was published, wrote with impeccable authority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Families sending their daughters to rehab in dr... Mon SikofIt 2
News Man sentenced to 128 years in prison for sexual... May 20 gvpt 2
News Rising sea levels could mean twice as much floo... May 18 Climate Science 1
News Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10) May 14 Isaac s pang 54
News California taxi driver detained at immigration ... May 11 Richard 1
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) May 11 Frank 648
News Courts Chinese caregivers sue alleged birth tou... May 10 Ram 1
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,081 • Total comments across all topics: 281,222,744

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC