The Fed's actions speak louder than i...

The Fed's actions speak louder than its words, which is why bond-buying is here to stay

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

That's the finding of a new paper from Eric Swanson , a professor at the University of California, Irvine, and a former researcher at the San Francisco Fed. Swanson compared the effects on financial conditions of the central bank's bond-buying programs during and after the Great Recession, also known as quantitative easing, or QE, with the effects of the Fed's forward guidance, or their verbal nods to what officials might do in the future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Families sending their daughters to rehab in dr... 11 hr SikofIt 2
News Man sentenced to 128 years in prison for sexual... May 20 gvpt 2
News Rising sea levels could mean twice as much floo... May 18 Climate Science 1
News Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10) May 14 Isaac s pang 54
News California taxi driver detained at immigration ... May 11 Richard 1
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) May 11 Frank 648
News Courts Chinese caregivers sue alleged birth tou... May 10 Ram 1
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,952 • Total comments across all topics: 281,207,612

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC