Test Kitchen Dinner Reservations - Taco Bell is Offering a New Dining ...
For the first time ever, Taco Bell is opening the doors of its test kitchen to the public through OpenTable. Through the online restaurant reservation service, a limited number of Taco Bell lovers will be able to book a table at the Taco Bell test kitchen, which is located at the fast food chain's headquarters in Irvine, California.
