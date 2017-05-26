Tacos for iftar? Ramadan, and a new era, start today
Rida Hamida and Benjamin Vazquez, a Santa Ana educator and community activist, are working to bring taco trucks to mosques throughout Orange County for Ramadan. "With this event, we are introducing a new segment of the Muslim population to the Latino community," said Hamida, who along with Vazquez has conducted storytelling events at schools throughout the region.
