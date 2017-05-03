Taco Bell's wackiest food?
After testing spicy, bite sized triangles of its Naked Chicken Chalupa shell earlier this year, the Mexican-American fast food chain is rolling out something it's calling Naked Chicken Chips across the country on May 11. The new chicken chips are essentially triangle-shaped chicken nuggets and come with a nacho cheese dipping sauce. In January the chain tested a spicy version- Volcano Crispy Chicken Chips -at select locations near its headquarters in Irvine, Calif.
