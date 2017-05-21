SurForce Pain Relief System Superior to Prolotherapy and PRP, Reports ...
Pain Management Center of Irvine recently released information on the superiority of SurForceA compared to prolotherapy or PRP. Unlike the alternatives, which take hours per appointment, SurForceA only requires 15 minutes per session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man sentenced to 128 years in prison for sexual...
|Sat
|gvpt
|2
|Rising sea levels could mean twice as much floo...
|May 18
|Climate Science
|1
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|May 14
|Isaac s pang
|54
|California taxi driver detained at immigration ...
|May 11
|Richard
|1
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|May 11
|Frank
|648
|Courts Chinese caregivers sue alleged birth tou...
|May 10
|Ram
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|May 10
|Well Well
|4,846
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC