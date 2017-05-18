Show Cars, Wavering Owners, and Oral ...

Show Cars, Wavering Owners, and Oral Contracts

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: ContractsProf Blog

We all know the importance of "getting it in writing." At the same time, we also all know how hard it can be to actually implement that, especially when it comes to a party you trust.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ContractsProf Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man sentenced to 128 years in prison for sexual... Sat gvpt 2
News Rising sea levels could mean twice as much floo... Thu Climate Science 1
News Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10) May 14 Isaac s pang 54
News California taxi driver detained at immigration ... May 11 Richard 1
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) May 11 Frank 648
News Courts Chinese caregivers sue alleged birth tou... May 10 Ram 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) May 10 Well Well 4,846
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,077 • Total comments across all topics: 281,177,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC