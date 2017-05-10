Scott Aston to Serve as Senior Vice President and Partner at Burnham Benefits
Aston, who joined Burnham Benefits in 2012 as a vice president, has been leveraging his extensive knowledge and experience on both the brokerage and carrier sides of the business to bring a unique and valuable perspective to clients and to the company as a whole. In his new role, Aston's core responsibilities will be new business production and account retention and he will work with CFO's and HR directors to develop strategic plans to achieve desired outcomes for their benefits programs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|37 min
|Frank
|648
|Courts Chinese caregivers sue alleged birth tou...
|21 hr
|Ram
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Wed
|Well Well
|4,846
|Torrance police arrest 10 in crackdown on swap ... (Aug '10)
|Wed
|Jo Deo
|123
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|May 6
|leticalacrn
|13
|Santa Ana chooses interim city manager, names a...
|May 6
|David
|1
|Federal agents raid Santa Ana convenience store...
|May 6
|David
|1
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC