Scott Aston to Serve as Senior Vice President and Partner at Burnham Benefits

Aston, who joined Burnham Benefits in 2012 as a vice president, has been leveraging his extensive knowledge and experience on both the brokerage and carrier sides of the business to bring a unique and valuable perspective to clients and to the company as a whole. In his new role, Aston's core responsibilities will be new business production and account retention and he will work with CFO's and HR directors to develop strategic plans to achieve desired outcomes for their benefits programs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.