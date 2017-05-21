Regents Approve Nonresident Enrollment Cap

The University of California Board of Regents approved an 18 percent cap of nonresident enrollment across the UCs on Thursday, according to a press release from the UC Office of the President. "True to the university's mission, our nonresident enrollment policy underscores our unwavering commitment to the students of the state under the California Master Plan for Higher Education by offering a place on at least one of our campuses to every California applicant who meets UC's requirements for admission," UC President Janet Napolitano said in a statement.

