Regents Approve Nonresident Enrollmen...

Regents Approve Nonresident Enrollment Cap

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Nexus

The University of California Board of Regents approved an 18 percent cap of nonresident enrollment across the UCs on Thursday, according to a press release from the UC Office of the President. "True to the university's mission, our nonresident enrollment policy underscores our unwavering commitment to the students of the state under the California Master Plan for Higher Education by offering a place on at least one of our campuses to every California applicant who meets UC's requirements for admission," UC President Janet Napolitano said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Nexus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man sentenced to 128 years in prison for sexual... Sat gvpt 2
News Rising sea levels could mean twice as much floo... May 18 Climate Science 1
News Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10) May 14 Isaac s pang 54
News California taxi driver detained at immigration ... May 11 Richard 1
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) May 11 Frank 648
News Courts Chinese caregivers sue alleged birth tou... May 10 Ram 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) May 10 Well Well 4,846
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,229 • Total comments across all topics: 281,190,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC