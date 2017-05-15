Real estate briefly: Walker & Dunlop refinances $190M portfolio with O.C. properties
Walker & Dunlop in Maryland structured six refinance loans totaling $190 million with Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae for a 1,240-unit portfolio that includes three properties in Orange County. Seen here is Serrano Highlands in Lake Forest.
