Porn Algorithms = $$$$$
I am not a mathematician, as the headline of this post amply demonstrates. But Alexey Poyarkov is, and even though he may not know what a collateralized debt obligation is, he's a precious commodity among the hedge-fund set.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dealbreaker.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Families sending their daughters to rehab in dr...
|Mon
|SikofIt
|2
|Man sentenced to 128 years in prison for sexual...
|May 20
|gvpt
|2
|Rising sea levels could mean twice as much floo...
|May 18
|Climate Science
|1
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|May 14
|Isaac s pang
|54
|California taxi driver detained at immigration ...
|May 11
|Richard
|1
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|May 11
|Frank
|648
|Courts Chinese caregivers sue alleged birth tou...
|May 10
|Ram
|1
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC