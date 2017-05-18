Pacific Symphony Cuts Ribbon on New Offices in Irvine
Trumpets played, flags were raised and a giant ribbon was cut to unveil the new Pacific Symphony administrative headquarters in the City of Irvine yesterday. Symphony President John Forsyte revealed the Board of Directors' support in naming the building the Charlie and Ling Zhang Musical Arts & Education Center, to honor the man whose vision and generosity made the move possible.
