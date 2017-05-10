OVATIONS: Tustin and Irvine showcase high school art
First-place winner Lilian Nguyen of University High School is interviewed by Jacqueline Toueg of ICTV while standing in front of her award-winning painting, "Still Life." Ceramics work on display in the High School Art Exhibition at the Irvine Fine Arts Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California taxi driver detained at immigration ...
|31 min
|Richard
|1
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|5 hr
|Frank
|648
|Courts Chinese caregivers sue alleged birth tou...
|Wed
|Ram
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Wed
|Well Well
|4,846
|Torrance police arrest 10 in crackdown on swap ... (Aug '10)
|Wed
|Jo Deo
|123
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|May 6
|leticalacrn
|13
|Santa Ana chooses interim city manager, names a...
|May 6
|David
|1
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC