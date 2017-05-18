On Combing a Museum's Collection for Objects that Deal with Death

In 2014, Ho Chi Minh-based artist collective the Propeller Group took Prospect New Orleans by storm with their 20-minute film, " The Living Need Light, the Dead Need Music, " a gorgeously shot exploration of Vietnam's spectacular funerary processions, which draws on traditional Southeast Asian practices as well as the cultural influence of jazz. Now, at the Minneapolis Institute of Art , the group is showing their film in a new context, amid sacred and ritualistic masks and figures culled from the museum's Asian, African, classical, and Native American collections, as well as original objects the Propeller Group created for the show.

