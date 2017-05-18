On Combing a Museum's Collection for Objects that Deal with Death
In 2014, Ho Chi Minh-based artist collective the Propeller Group took Prospect New Orleans by storm with their 20-minute film, " The Living Need Light, the Dead Need Music, " a gorgeously shot exploration of Vietnam's spectacular funerary processions, which draws on traditional Southeast Asian practices as well as the cultural influence of jazz. Now, at the Minneapolis Institute of Art , the group is showing their film in a new context, amid sacred and ritualistic masks and figures culled from the museum's Asian, African, classical, and Native American collections, as well as original objects the Propeller Group created for the show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hyperallergic.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rising sea levels could mean twice as much floo...
|4 hr
|Climate Science
|1
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|May 14
|Isaac s pang
|54
|California taxi driver detained at immigration ...
|May 11
|Richard
|1
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|May 11
|Frank
|648
|Courts Chinese caregivers sue alleged birth tou...
|May 10
|Ram
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|May 10
|Well Well
|4,846
|Torrance police arrest 10 in crackdown on swap ... (Aug '10)
|May 10
|Jo Deo
|123
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC