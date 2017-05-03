Older, Denser Neighborhoods Offer Better Access to Everyday Destinations, UCI Study Finds

Irvine, Calif., May 3, 2017 Residents of older, denser, lower-income neighborhoods and smaller, multifamily homes in Southern California can more easily access commonly frequented sites such as grocery stores, restaurants, clothing stores and gas stations, according to a recent report from the University of California, Irvine. A research team with the School of Social Ecology's Metropolitan Futures Initiative calculated the number of everyday destinations within a mile of each of the region's more than 5 million homes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.