Nintendo takes Switch and 3DS on the road this summer
If you still need to be sold on the Nintendo Switch , then you might like to know that Nintendo will be taking it on tour this summer. On June 9, Nintendo will kick off its Summer of Play tour, taking the Switch and the 3DS to a number of different cities around the US and giving players the chance to get some hands-on time with them.
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Families sending their daughters to rehab in dr...
|Mon
|SikofIt
|2
|Man sentenced to 128 years in prison for sexual...
|May 20
|gvpt
|2
|Rising sea levels could mean twice as much floo...
|May 18
|Climate Science
|1
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|May 14
|Isaac s pang
|54
|California taxi driver detained at immigration ...
|May 11
|Richard
|1
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|May 11
|Frank
|648
|Courts Chinese caregivers sue alleged birth tou...
|May 10
|Ram
|1
