New 2D Materials Could Conduct Electricity Near the Speed of Light
UCI physicist Jing Xia is among researchers exploring the physics of 2D materials that could greatly improve the speed and power of computers. A novel material called CGT could be used to manufacture super-fast computer memory storage devices with the thickness of a single atom, according to Jing Xia of the University of California, Irvine.
