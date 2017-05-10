Nat'l Academies Launch Initiative To Produce A New Scientific Strategy For Food And Ag Research
NAT'L ACADEMIES LAUNCH INITIATIVE TO PRODUCE A NEW SCIENTIFIC STRATEGY FOR FOOD AND AG RESEARCH May 11, 2017 SOURCE: Supporters of Agricultural Research Foundation The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine is launching Breakthroughs 2030, an innovative effort to determine the greatest scientific opportunities in the next decade within the fields of food and agriculture. Breakthroughs 2030 will respond to the numerous reports issued by government and non-governmental organizations on the relationship of the food and agricultural system to public health, food security, national security, trade, economic development, and the environment.
