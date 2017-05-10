Nat'l Academies Launch Initiative To ...

Nat'l Academies Launch Initiative To Produce A New Scientific Strategy For Food And Ag Research

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Agri Marketing

NAT'L ACADEMIES LAUNCH INITIATIVE TO PRODUCE A NEW SCIENTIFIC STRATEGY FOR FOOD AND AG RESEARCH May 11, 2017 SOURCE: Supporters of Agricultural Research Foundation The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine is launching Breakthroughs 2030, an innovative effort to determine the greatest scientific opportunities in the next decade within the fields of food and agriculture. Breakthroughs 2030 will respond to the numerous reports issued by government and non-governmental organizations on the relationship of the food and agricultural system to public health, food security, national security, trade, economic development, and the environment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California taxi driver detained at immigration ... 9 hr Richard 1
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) 14 hr Frank 648
News Courts Chinese caregivers sue alleged birth tou... Wed Ram 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Wed Well Well 4,846
News Torrance police arrest 10 in crackdown on swap ... (Aug '10) Wed Jo Deo 123
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) May 6 leticalacrn 13
News Santa Ana chooses interim city manager, names a... May 6 David 1
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. South Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,264 • Total comments across all topics: 280,947,009

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC