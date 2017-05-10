Memory expert says Sandusky victims' testimony could have been shaped by police, therapists

Convicted sex offender Jerry Sandusky's quest for a new trial wrapped up Thursday with testimony defense attorneys argue jurors should hear about the credibility of repressed memories. Elizabeth Loftus, a psychology professor at the University of California Irvine, testified she believes that wholesale walling off of traumatic memories - as several of Sandusky's child sex abuse victims claimed to have done - is like a junk science that must be treated with great skepticism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.