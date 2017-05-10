Memory expert says Sandusky victims' testimony could have been shaped by police, therapists
Convicted sex offender Jerry Sandusky's quest for a new trial wrapped up Thursday with testimony defense attorneys argue jurors should hear about the credibility of repressed memories. Elizabeth Loftus, a psychology professor at the University of California Irvine, testified she believes that wholesale walling off of traumatic memories - as several of Sandusky's child sex abuse victims claimed to have done - is like a junk science that must be treated with great skepticism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California taxi driver detained at immigration ...
|Thu
|Richard
|1
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|Thu
|Frank
|648
|Courts Chinese caregivers sue alleged birth tou...
|May 10
|Ram
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|May 10
|Well Well
|4,846
|Torrance police arrest 10 in crackdown on swap ... (Aug '10)
|May 10
|Jo Deo
|123
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|May 6
|leticalacrn
|13
|Santa Ana chooses interim city manager, names a...
|May 6
|David
|1
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC