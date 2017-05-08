Medrobotics Corporation Receives FDA Clearance for Flex Robotic...

Medrobotics Corp., a medical robotics company, announced today it has received FDA regulatory clearance to market the Flex Robotic System for colorectal procedures in the United States. Medrobotics is the first and only company to offer minimally invasive, steerable and shapeable robotic products for colorectal procedures in the U.S. The Flex Robotic System is the world's first robotic surgical platform to offer Scarfree access to hard-to-reach anatomy in otolaryngology and colorectal procedures.

