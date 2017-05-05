MDxHealth's New Share Capital Amount and New Number of Shares
IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM - 19.30 p.m. CEST, May 5, 2017 - MDxHealth SA announced today, in conformity with Article 15 of the Belgian Act of May 2, 2007 on the publication of significant shareholdings in issuers shares of which are admitted to trading on a regulated market, that on May 5, 2017, 103,813 new ordinary shares were issued by MDxHealth resulting from the exercise of 103,813 warrants. As a result of the aforementioned exercise of warrants, the share capital of MDxHealth increased from EUR 39,761,328.75 to EUR 39,844,140.38, and the number of outstanding shares increased from 49,845,595 to 49,949,408.
