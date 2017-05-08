MDxHealth Trading Update: January to ...

MDxHealth Trading Update: January to April 2017

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM - 07:00 CEST, May 8, 2017 - MDxHealth SA today issued its first trading update for the year summarizing commercial, R&D and financial highlights for the four months ended April 30, 2017. "With nearly 8,000 patients tested during the first four months of 2017, we experienced strong growth in volume compared to the same period last year," said Dr. Jan Groen, CEO of MDxHealth .

