MDxHealth Announces New Contract with MediNcrease Health Plans Regarding ConfirmMDx and SelectMDx

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM - 07:00 CEST, May 2, 2017 - MDxHealth SA today announced that MediNcrease Health Plans, a national provider network in the US, has signed a contract to make ConfirmMDxA for Prostate Cancer and SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer available to 5.5 million covered lives through its clients and payers. "The ongoing US adoption of ConfirmMDx and SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer reinforces the value of the tests to improve patient outcomes while reducing healthcare costs," said Dr. Jan Groen, CEO of MDxHealth .

