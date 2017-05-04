MDxHealth and Maastricht University Collaborate on Next Generation (Epi)genetic Cancer Diagnostics
IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM - 07:00 CEST, May 5, 2017 - MDxHealth SA , today announced that it has signed an agreement with the Faculty of Health, Medicine and Life Sciences / School for Oncology and Developmental Biology at Maastricht University to expand its existing research collaboration to develop commercial next generation genetic cancer diagnostics. Under the terms of the multi-year R&D agreement, the collaboration will focus on developing genetic-based assays to provide better insight in the diagnosis, staging and treatment of cancer patients.
