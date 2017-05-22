Match-Trade introduces Data Feeds & Execution for Eight Cryptocurrencies
Match-Trade Technologies LLC, , headquartered in Irvine, California, is pleased to announce the launch of new data feeds for eight most popular cryptocurrencies. According to CoinMarketCap, the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies recently reached an all-time high, passing $60 billion.
