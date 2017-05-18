Man gets 11 years in crash that killed his girlfriend
Man, 25, is sentenced to 11 years in prison for horror crash that killed his girlfriend, 23, a day before her college graduation Giovanni Guzman pleaded no contest in April to felony charge of voluntary manslaughter in the June 2016 death of Yadira Alvarez Prosecutors said Guzman was driving drunk and he and Alvarez were fighting when he smashed his Chevy Camaro into a median, causing it to split in half Alvarez was ejected from the car and died at the scene, one day before graduating from UC Irvine with a criminology degree A 25-year-old California man has been sentenced to 11 years in a state prison in connection to a deadly crash that killed his girlfriend one day before her college graduation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rising sea levels could mean twice as much floo...
|18 hr
|Climate Science
|1
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|May 14
|Isaac s pang
|54
|California taxi driver detained at immigration ...
|May 11
|Richard
|1
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|May 11
|Frank
|648
|Courts Chinese caregivers sue alleged birth tou...
|May 10
|Ram
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|May 10
|Well Well
|4,846
|Torrance police arrest 10 in crackdown on swap ... (Aug '10)
|May 10
|Jo Deo
|123
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC