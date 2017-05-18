Man gets 11 years in crash that kille...

Man gets 11 years in crash that killed his girlfriend

Man, 25, is sentenced to 11 years in prison for horror crash that killed his girlfriend, 23, a day before her college graduation Giovanni Guzman pleaded no contest in April to felony charge of voluntary manslaughter in the June 2016 death of Yadira Alvarez Prosecutors said Guzman was driving drunk and he and Alvarez were fighting when he smashed his Chevy Camaro into a median, causing it to split in half Alvarez was ejected from the car and died at the scene, one day before graduating from UC Irvine with a criminology degree A 25-year-old California man has been sentenced to 11 years in a state prison in connection to a deadly crash that killed his girlfriend one day before her college graduation.

