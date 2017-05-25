LPA opens office in Dallas
Irvine-based design firm LPA has opened an office in Dallas, the company's sixth location and second in Texas. The office is being led by Craig Drone, who has 30 years of design experience, much of which is with school districts in Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Irvine Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|2 hr
|Tellinitlikeitis
|4
|Irvine Music Thread (Oct '13)
|6 hr
|Musikologist
|12
|Santa Ana Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|7 hr
|Animals
|3
|Garden Grove Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|7 hr
|Ido
|3
|Orange Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|8 hr
|Vista
|3
|Families sending their daughters to rehab in dr...
|May 22
|SikofIt
|2
|Man sentenced to 128 years in prison for sexual...
|May 20
|gvpt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC