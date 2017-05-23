Long Beach digs in to mark groundbreaking of Huxton townhome project
City Ventures and Long Beach city officials hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new downtown Huxton townhouse project on Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Long Beach mayor Robert Garcia, center, shovels dirt with other officials during ceremony.
