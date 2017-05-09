Laguna Beach already slammed with 6 millions visitors a year,...

LAGUNA BEACH With 27,000 homes approved for development in south Orange County and another 2,500 under review, city officials are trying to balance residents' quality of life with the demands of development and tourism. Much of the development is in Irvine, putting traffic congestion and impacts at the mouth of Laguna Canyon Road where it converges with the 405 and 5 freeways.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.