Laguna Beach already slammed with 6 millions visitors a year,...
LAGUNA BEACH With 27,000 homes approved for development in south Orange County and another 2,500 under review, city officials are trying to balance residents' quality of life with the demands of development and tourism. Much of the development is in Irvine, putting traffic congestion and impacts at the mouth of Laguna Canyon Road where it converges with the 405 and 5 freeways.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Courts Chinese caregivers sue alleged birth tou...
|6 hr
|Ram
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|9 hr
|Well Well
|4,846
|Torrance police arrest 10 in crackdown on swap ... (Aug '10)
|10 hr
|Jo Deo
|123
|'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12)
|May 6
|leticalacrn
|13
|Santa Ana chooses interim city manager, names a...
|May 6
|David
|1
|Federal agents raid Santa Ana convenience store...
|May 6
|David
|1
|OC Streetcar Continues Rolling with Federal Fun...
|May 6
|David
|1
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC