Irvine to look for other sites for co...

Irvine to look for other sites for controversial Edison substation

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

In a surprising turn of events, Irvine reversed course on how to deal with a controversial electrical substation proposed in the middle of a research and industrial park. The City Council on Tuesday, May 9, directed staff to explore alternative sites for Southern California Edison's substation and host a public hearing to resolve the issue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) 9 min Well Well 4,846
News Torrance police arrest 10 in crackdown on swap ... (Aug '10) 1 hr Jo Deo 123
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) May 6 leticalacrn 13
News Santa Ana chooses interim city manager, names a... May 6 David 1
News Federal agents raid Santa Ana convenience store... May 6 David 1
News OC Streetcar Continues Rolling with Federal Fun... May 6 David 1
News Activists continue fight to free last 10 transg... May 6 David 1
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,212 • Total comments across all topics: 280,909,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC