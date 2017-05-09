Irvine to look for other sites for controversial Edison substation
In a surprising turn of events, Irvine reversed course on how to deal with a controversial electrical substation proposed in the middle of a research and industrial park. The City Council on Tuesday, May 9, directed staff to explore alternative sites for Southern California Edison's substation and host a public hearing to resolve the issue.
