Irvine students compete in Junior Games to help working families
Hundreds of students competed in the 30th annual Irvine Junior Games on Sunday, May 7, helping raise money for Irvine Children's Fund . Money raised will go to before and after school child care programs for low-income, working families in Irvine.
