Irvine group honors 'turnaround' stud...

Irvine group honors 'turnaround' students with $2,500 scholarships

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

These students won $2,500 scholarships from the Orange County Youth Motivation Task Force in 2017. Six Orange County high school seniors who overcame personal and academic challenges to find success in school received $2,500 scholarships from Irvine-based Orange County Youth Motivation Task Force, a group that promotes higher education to at-risk high school students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Irvine Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) 9 hr Tellinitlikeitis 4
Irvine Music Thread (Oct '13) 13 hr Musikologist 12
Santa Ana Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) 15 hr Animals 3
Garden Grove Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) 15 hr Ido 3
Orange Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) 15 hr Vista 3
Families sending their daughters to rehab in dr... May 22 SikofIt 2
News Man sentenced to 128 years in prison for sexual... May 20 gvpt 2
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,293 • Total comments across all topics: 281,283,377

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC