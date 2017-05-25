Irvine group honors 'turnaround' students with $2,500 scholarships
These students won $2,500 scholarships from the Orange County Youth Motivation Task Force in 2017. Six Orange County high school seniors who overcame personal and academic challenges to find success in school received $2,500 scholarships from Irvine-based Orange County Youth Motivation Task Force, a group that promotes higher education to at-risk high school students.
