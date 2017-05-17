In-N-Out loses top spot to rival Five Guys in burger poll
In-N-Out Burger Cookout Trailer cooks scramble to get their burgers out fast After playing second-fiddle to Irvine-based In-N-Out Burger, Five Guys Burgers & Fries finally has something to cheer about. The East Coast burger sensation, best known for its fresh-cut fries, ousted In-N-Out in the Harris Poll's annual brand report.
