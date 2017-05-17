In-N-Out loses top spot to rival Five...

In-N-Out loses top spot to rival Five Guys in burger poll

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

In-N-Out Burger Cookout Trailer cooks scramble to get their burgers out fast After playing second-fiddle to Irvine-based In-N-Out Burger, Five Guys Burgers & Fries finally has something to cheer about. The East Coast burger sensation, best known for its fresh-cut fries, ousted In-N-Out in the Harris Poll's annual brand report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Irvine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10) May 14 Isaac s pang 54
News California taxi driver detained at immigration ... May 11 Richard 1
News Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08) May 11 Frank 648
News Courts Chinese caregivers sue alleged birth tou... May 10 Ram 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) May 10 Well Well 4,846
News Torrance police arrest 10 in crackdown on swap ... (Aug '10) May 10 Jo Deo 123
News 'Storage Wars' controversy, Jeff Jarred and his... (Jun '12) May 6 leticalacrn 13
See all Irvine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Irvine Forum Now

Irvine Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Irvine Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
 

Irvine, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,884 • Total comments across all topics: 281,092,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC