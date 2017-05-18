In-N-Out is out: This is the new best burger chain in America
The Irvine, California-based chain was kicked out of the top spot among burger restaurants in the Harris Poll's annual EquiTrend Ratings , which it led the past two years. The rankings gauge brand familiarity in addition to quality to determine how likely customers are to purchase food at each restaurant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Irvine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man sentenced to 128 years in prison for sexual...
|1 hr
|discocrisco
|1
|Rising sea levels could mean twice as much floo...
|Thu
|Climate Science
|1
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|May 14
|Isaac s pang
|54
|California taxi driver detained at immigration ...
|May 11
|Richard
|1
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|May 11
|Frank
|648
|Courts Chinese caregivers sue alleged birth tou...
|May 10
|Ram
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|May 10
|Well Well
|4,846
Find what you want!
Search Irvine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC