Important Shareholder Alert: Khang & Khang LLP Announces a Securities ...
Khang & Khang LLP announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Snap Inc. . Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares pursuant and/or traceable to Snap's false and misleading Registration Statement and Prospectus, issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering on or about March 2, 2017 ; and/or on the open market between March 2, 2017 and May 15, 2017, are encouraged to contact the Firm in advance of the July 17, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.
